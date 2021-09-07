I-Team: Cancer patient details allegation of nurse sexually assaulting her in hospital bed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The patient who made a report to Metro police alleging a nurse at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center sexually assaulted her told police the 31-year-old man touched her breast and performed a sexual act in her presence.

Katherine Burnett, 54, said she woke up to Ricardo Mederos on top of her, she told the I-Team last week. She said she was sedated at the time.

Burnett, who is battling breast cancer, said she was able to use a napkin left behind from a meal to save some evidence.

Mederos, 31, was arraigned last Thursday on two counts of coercion with force or threat of force and two counts of open or gross lewdness. He is a licensed registered nurse with the Nevada State Board of Nursing, records show. He has no prior disciplinary record with the board and no criminal history.

Related Content I-Team: Las Vegas nurse accused of sexually assaulting patient in hospital bed

During his arraignment, Judge Joe Bonaventure said police believe there may be additional victims. Mederos is also under investigation for an incident from 2019, Bonaventure said in court. It was unclear if the incident happened at Sunrise.

A nurse at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center is accused of sexually assaulting a patient in her hospital bed and detectives believe there may be more victims, the I-Team has learned. (KLAS)

“We have taken immediate steps to support and protect our patient, and the employee has been suspended pending the results of the investigation,” Dan McFadden, a spokesman for the hospital, told 8 News Now last week. “When made aware of the alleged incident, we immediately notified law enforcement and we are assisting with their investigation. As a community dedicated to healing, we are heartbroken that something like this could happen.”

Bonaventure set bail at $3,000 and said Mederos could not practice as a nurse until a further court hearing. Mederos is due in court again Wednesday.

Metro detectives believe there may be additional victims. Tips can be left anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555. Detectives in the case can be reached directly at 702-828-3421.