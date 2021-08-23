I-Team: Bus drops 4-year-old deaf CCSD student at wrong school; family cites lack of drivers

Chloe is shown in this photo provided by her family.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bus driver dropped off a 4-year-old deaf Pre-K CCSD student at the wrong school earlier this month – and Monday, her bus did not show up — prompting her family to sound off to the I-Team about the bus driver shortage.

Chloe attends school at the George Harris Elementary School on Sandhill Road, but was mistakenly brought to Walter Long Elementary School near Wyoming Avenue.

“You put your child on the bus. You expect them to get to where they’re supposed to be,” Julie, Chloe’s grandmother said. Julie requested their last names not be used. “You don’t expect them to be dropped off at another school.”

The incident was reported Thursday, Aug. 12, Julie said.

The driver, who was late, picked Chloe up and audibly called out her name, Julie said. Chloe communicates through American Sign Language.

“They realized when she got off the bus, she didn’t belong at that school from her uniform,” Julie said. “She looked a little bit more confused than anything else, like where am I?”

Staff at Long Elementary began calling around to other schools to see if Chloe was supposed to be there. At the same time, Chloe’s teacher called her mother saying she did not show up for class.

“That’s when the hunt was on to find Chloe,” Julie said.

The mix-up could have been avoided had a regular bus driver who was familiar with their passengers was driving the bus and not a substitute.

According to a CCSD spokesman, 240 bus driver positions are vacant, about 15% of the workforce needed. In all, there are about 1,550 positions, he said.

Julie added in past school years, having a regular driver meant better communication and less room for error.

On Monday, a bus did not show up on the route.

“Absolutely unacceptable,” Julie said. “This has been going on way too long and for too many years.”

Several parents also reached out to 8 News Now on Monday saying their children’s buses never showed.

Julie said CCSD staff advised her to write down the bus number and route going forward.

“What does that mean?” Julie said. “In case my granddaughter goes missing again, they have a better chance of tracking her down that we have to do their job. Unacceptable.”

Bus drivers’ salaries start at $15.67 an hour, according to CCSD’s website. Benefits include paid holidays and sick leave.

CCSD cannot comment on specific incidents involving students.