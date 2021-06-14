I-Team: Boyfriend led police to body of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson by drawing map

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson in May, led police to the young boy’s body by drawing a map of where he had buried him, transcripts first obtained by the I-Team stated.

The I-Team was the first to report the arrest of Terrell Rhodes, 27, in the boy’s death.

According to prosecutors, Rhodes admitted to killing Amari after the boy urinated on himself. Rhodes spoke to 8 News Now before his arrest, claiming a woman had taken Amari from the Emerald Suites, where they were staying, while the boy’s mother was in Colorado. Investigators said Rhodes told them Amari’s biological father’s sister came to pick him up, but police quickly found no evidence of that.

Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, reported the boy missing on May 5. His body was found a week later, on May 12.

Courtesy: Family member of Amari Nicholson

During an interview with police on May 11, Rhodes admitted to police he had killed the boy. Rhodes hit Amari three or four times with his fist on the morning of May 5 inside a unit at the Emerald Suites.

The child’s face then turned blue and he stopped breathing, according to the arrest report. Rhodes attempted CPR, but Amari died.

According to grand jury transcripts, Rhodes told investigators he had buried Amari near a brick wall between the Siegel Suites and the McDonald’s in the area.

Police found a bag of soiled children’s clothing, as well as a small area of blood splatter in the apartment. Investigators determined the blood belonged to Rhodes.

While being interviewed on May 11, Rhodes grabbed an officer’s loaded gun and pointed it at two detectives, prosecutors said.

According to his indictment, Rhodes took the gun from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective Opal Deeds. He tried to kill Deeds and Metro Detective Tate Sanborn before officers subdued him. The incident was recorded on surveillance video.

Rhodes faces a first-degree murder charge in the toddler’s death, along with two counts of attempted murder after taking an officer’s weapon in an interrogation room. He also faces four counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of resisting a police officer with the use of a firearm.