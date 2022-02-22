Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the death of a child who was found deceased in a freezer. (Madison Kimbro/KLAS)

Police: Body of child has been in freezer for at least 2 months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of murdering one of his girlfriend’s children and keeping the body in a freezer has been identified as Brandon Toseland, 35, of Las Vegas.

Toseland was initially detained on two kidnapping charges, records obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team showed. He was expected to face an additional charge of open murder.

The child was found in a freezer in a garage at a home near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue on Saddle Brook Park Drive. Property records reviewed by 8 News Now show Toseland owns a home in the area.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and Tuesday afternoon found the remains of the child. (KLAS)

Police said on Tuesday morning, an elementary-aged child handed a note to a Clark County School District teacher that stated her mother was being held against her will and that she did not know the location of her preschool-aged child. The teacher then passed the note to CCSD police who in turn called Metro police.

Police then set up a surveillance operation near the home. Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police saw a man, later identified as Toseland, and a woman, leave the home. Officers then pulled the car over.

After questioning, the woman told police she had not seen her preschool-aged child since Dec. 11. Police said she also said her boyfriend, Toseland, did not allow her to go into certain areas of the home, including the garage.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and Tuesday afternoon found the remains of the child.

Police believe the child had been in the freezer since early December.

Toseland was due in court Wednesday. A booking photo was unavailable as of Tuesday night.