I-Team: Bay Area rapper ‘Sky Balla’ arrested on sexual assault charges in Las Vegas

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned a Bay Area rapper known as “Sky Balla” was arrested Friday night in Las Vegas. His real name is Skye Nathan Branklyn.

He faces five felony charges including sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and coercion, according to court records.

The I-Team has learned the 41-year-old man is also a registered sex offender in California.

Records reveal he was convicted of rape there in 2009 and released in 2013.

On Instagram, Branklyn has nearly 27,000 followers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories