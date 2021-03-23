I-Team: Babysitter accused of killing child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A babysitter is accused of killing a 5-year-old child. Sources tell the I-Team the suspect is 22-year-old Laurren Courtney, who faces a first degree murder charge and eight counts related to child abuse.

The I-Team learned that the child’s name is Ryan James Peralto. His father said family members are not ready to speak right now, but he provided photos and a video.

On March 11, the Clark County Department of Children and Family Services (CCDFS) received a report that the child was in critical condition at a local hospital after sustaining injuries while in the care of a babysitter, the department says.

According to a CCDFS document, “It was reported that the babysitter contacted the parents and reported the child was in physical distress, and the parents rushed to the home. The child was then transported to the hospital, where he was unresponsive upon arrival.”

The next day, Ryan died.

The Clark County Coroner ruled his death a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Courtney on May 18. As of Tuesday, jail records reveal she remains at the Clark County Detention Center.

Ryan’s father tells the I-Team they found Courtney through word of mouth.

There is a GoFundMe account for the family, which reads, “Ryan was a young, bright light and touched so many people’s hearts. He was taken from this world much too soon. His loss has devastated his family and all those around him.”

To donate and help the family, click here or here. The accounts were created by Ryan’s father’s co-worker and cousin, respectively.