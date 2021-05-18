I-Team: Babysitter accused of killing child appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A babysitter accused of killing a child remains in jail. Many 8 News Now viewers responded after the I-Team first broke the story in March, and we continue to follow the criminal case.

WARNING: The details in this report are of a disturbing nature.

Laurren Courtney, 22, appeared in a courtroom at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday. Metro Police say she beat a child to death while babysitting him, and it was caught on video.

Courtney faces murder and child abuse charges.

A prosecutor said in court she received autopsy results for 5-year-old Ryan James Peralto, which could result in amended charges. The child died on March 12.

According to Courtney’s arrest report, she told police she’d babysat for Ryan and his 7-year-old sister since August.

Ryan’s father installed cameras in his home after his daughter said Courtney hurt the boy. While at work, he received a call from the babysitter that Ryan wasn’t doing well, and he was coughing up blood. The dad returned home to find his son unresponsive on the couch.

Detectives say Courtney was angry the child urinated on himself. She is seen on video dragging Ryan while he was limp, kicking him in the head, dropping him, causing his head to hit the bathroom floor, punching him in the face and dragging him into the shower.

The report states she turned the water on while Ryan cried and moaned in pain.

During an interview with police, detectives describe Courtney as showing no emotion and say she claimed she has mental health issues.

She’s expected to be back in court on Aug. 12.

The I-Team asked Courtney’s lawyer if she’d like to send a statement on her behalf, and she declined.