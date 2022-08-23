LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Athletic Commission Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck yelled at a Clark County assistant district attorney and frequently interrupted a Metro deputy chief, pressing for police to investigate the death of a 20-year-old boxer at a fraternity charity event in November.

Cloobeck wanted Metro to commit to investigating the death. He says they have already refused his requests to do so twice. After Tuesday’s meeting, Cloobeck said Metro representatives had agreed to meet with him to discuss it.

Nathan Valencia died on Nov. 23, four days after he was taken out of a boxing ring of the Sahara Events Center on a stretcher. Valencia collapsed after fighting in the “main event” of the Kappa Sigma Fight Night.

Since Valencia’s death, questions about who is responsible have stirred anger, and a report released Monday by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office has stoked emotions. The report said Metro should have investigated further, but Metro fired back, saying there was no criminal intent. Here’s a portion of what was said at Tuesday morning’s meeting:

Stephen J. Cloobeck: Can I ask you just a real quick question? You guys have already doubled down. You gonna triple-down today? Or are you going to come to grips with this situation?

Deputy Chief James LaRochelle: Sir, I’d like to explain …

Cloobeck: No, no, I’m asking you a question. My opinion, my question … I’m due an answer. I’m due an answer. Are you going to triple-down today? Or are you gonna come in and do the right thing?

LaRochelle: I’m here …

Cloobeck: I’m asking you to answer binary questions. Either a yes or a no. You represent Metro. You’re here. We appreciate that very much.

LaRochelle: It doesn’t seem like it …

Cloobeck: No … we do, we do. We’d like you to do the right thing and do your job. Can you please just do your job?

LaRochelle: I’d like to talk about …

Cloobeck: We all pay you to do your job. We all pay you to do your job. This is not political.

LaRochelle: This is.

Cloobeck: No it’s not political.

LaRochelle: It’s unprofessional.

Cloobeck: No it’s not. You don’t like it? You don’t like the truth?

LaRochelle: I am standing in a public forum …

Cloobeck: That’s right, you don’t like the truth.

LaRochelle: … trying to answer questions, respond to a report that I received yesterday afternoon.

Cloobeck: No, you’ve known about this for a long time.

LaRochelle: No, sir.

Cloobeck: Oh yes you have, since last November. You’re telling me you don’t represent Metro? Metro has known about this since November.

