I-Team: Artist seeks payment for Tony Hsieh’s ‘ceiling brain,’ deal first made on Post-It note

A Post-It note and an image of the “ceiling brain prototype” in court documents. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An artist is seeking tens of thousands and dollars and interest from the estate of late Las Vegas entrepreneur and Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh for a custom sculpture of a human brain, court records stated.

Hsieh died in a house fire in November 2020 in Connecticut. He was 46. In December, a judge named his father and brother as special administrators to his estate, since he did not have a will.

According to the claim, wigcraft.vegas designed and installed a “custom ceiling brain prototype” for one of Hsieh’s Park City, Utah, properties. The initial contract was written on a Post-It note, court documents claim, though an invoice is also included in the documents. The Post-It note is signed “TH” and said the brain is for the “command center.”

Earlier this month, a man filed an unrelated claim for $12 million as part of a deal made on a sticky note.

According to that creditor’s claim, Mark Evensvold is petitioning for $12.5 million as part of a contract he entered with Hsieh at a Park City property to help with bars, security and project management. His job brought in a $450,000 salary, the claim said.

Previous court documents have estimated Hsieh’s wealth at $840 million.