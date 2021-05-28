I-Team: Stolen electronics, patio furniture found in arrested Metro officer’s home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators found patio furniture, electronics and other stolen items inside a Metro police officer’s house during a search last week, documents obtained by the I-Team show.

Officer Samuelito Quijano Jr. was taken into custody last weekend. He has been with the department since 2017, officials said, assigned to the Community Policing Division, Enterprise Area Command.

Samuelito Quijano Jr. is accused of taking part in an organized theft ring targeting stores across the valley. According to his arrest report released Friday, he texted his sister, Kristine Quijano, about purchasing stolen items at discounted rates that he had requested from her.

In the text messages from January to May, Kristine Quijano wrote “she must pay individuals a percentage of face value for the merchandise they steal,” according to the report. “There was a 25% charge to the persons obtaining the items and Kristine would have to have at least 65% of the items face value from Samuelito.”

Investigators write in the report that the officer would have known about the ongoing ring and that the items were stolen.

Samuelito Quijano Jr. was charged with participating in an organized retail theft ring, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand larceny and buy or possess stolen property.

He was placed on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.