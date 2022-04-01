LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — San Francisco police and the FBI have increased the reward to $250,000 to find the missing child of a homicide victim who sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team may be in the Las Vegas area.

Nicole Fitts was a single mom living in the Bay Area. She was last seen alive on April 1, 2016. Her body was discovered a week later in San Francisco’s McLaren Park.

Nicole Fitts’ daughter, Arianna, who was 2 at the time, is missing. Six years later, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy that three babysitters who had taken care of Arianna prior to her mother’s murder have relocated to Las Vegas.

“We want to take the time today to assure the public and those who knew Nicole and Arianna that we continue to actively investigate this case,” SDPD Acting Commander of Investigators James Aherne said Friday. “We will continue to investigate as long as it takes to find out what happened.”

A photo of Arianna Fits from 2016 (left), an age progression of what Fitts may look like in 2022. (SFPD/FBI/KLAS)

Police said they are re-interviewing everyone involved in the case.

They did not comment on possible ties to the Las Vegas area.

“We know people associated with this matter want to be heard. We want to hear from you. We will listen to you,” Aherne said.

Best Buy, where Nicole Fitts worked, is offering a $10,000 reward as well.

Anyone with information on Arianna’s whereabouts or the homicide of Nicole is encouraged to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.