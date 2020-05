LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 30 years ago, at the end of April, 1990, KLAS-TV began an 8 part investigative series about the weird world of UFO conspiracies. One of the featured interviews was with a polygraph expert named Terry Tavernetti, who conducted a test on UFO whistleblower Bob lazar.

Recently, George Knapp tracked down Tavernetti to see if his opinion has changed.

