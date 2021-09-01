I-TEAM: Apartment complex still operating without a license weeks after being exposed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An apartment complex is still operating without a license two and a half weeks after the I-Team exposed it.

The Apex Apartments are near Maryland Parkway and Twain. This warning letter sent to the owners from Clark County says they are operating without a license.

Tenants still have not been able to get their mail and they continue to reach out to 8 News Now asking for answers.

The I-Team reached out to the county again and a spokesman says the owners applied for a license but they are currently working through the land-use approval process.