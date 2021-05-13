I-Team: Amari Nicholson’s accused killer faces additional charges for grabbing officer’s gun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son is facing additional charges related to his arrest, the I-Team has learned.

Terrell Rhodes, 27, is accused of fighting with police officers and grabbing one’s gun while in custody Tuesday.

In addition to a murder charge, Rhodes faces four new charges of resisting a public officer with a firearm and four charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.

He is due in court Friday morning.

Rhodes was in court Wednesday to be charged in the death of Amari Nicholson.