I-Team: Alvin Kamara was known suspect in Las Vegas beating before Pro Bowl, police say

Kamara taken into custody after playing at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a suspect in a beating at a Las Vegas nightclub before he played the next day in the Pro Bowl, Metro police confirm to the 8 News Now I-Team.

The victim told police he was leaving Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino when multiple people began hitting and kicking him. In all, police believe four people were involved.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, but occurred around 6 a.m. that morning, an arrest report said.

The victim told police he remembered one man, later identified as Kamara, 26, who put his hand on the victim’s chest before the alleged battery began, the report said. The victim suffered a broken eye socket and could not keep his eye open in the hospital.

Police reviewed video of the incident, writing in the report, “the story is exactly like how [the victim] describes the attack.” Police said the video shows Kamara pushing the victim and punching him in the face, the report said.

“As [the victim] is on the ground, Kamara continues punching him three more times,” the report said. “Three others, from Kamara’s group, join in and begin stomping [the victim] in the face, chest and legs.”

Security officers then escorted Kamara and his group into a waiting SUV and leave, police said.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints and NFC walks the sidelines during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Metro police confirmed to the I-Team that Kamara was a suspect in the case by Sunday morning before the afternoon game, saying NFL security was made aware around 10 a.m.

As is written in the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, players must disclose any incident immediately that could violate the policy, even if charges are not yet filed.

“This obligation to report is broader than simply reporting an arrest; it requires reporting to the league any incident that comes to the club’s or player’s attention which, if the allegations were true, would constitute a violation of the policy,” the policy states.

The NFL has not responded to requests for comment.

The arrest report indicates investigators interviewed Kamara after the game inside Allegiant Stadium.

Kamara said he remembered the victim “calling one of his friends ugly” and then a fight breaking out.

He posted the bond and was released on Sunday night. He was set to appear in court on Monday afternoon, but his initial hearing was rescheduled for March 8.