I-Team: Abuse, neglect reported before Saturday murder-suicide that left 1-year-old boy dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a report alleging abuse and neglect just four days before a mother killed her 1-year-old son before killing herself.

The 8 News Now I-Team obtained the report from the Division of Child and Family Services.

Metro police say 35-year-old Nastaran Nia shot and killed her son, Zach Aria Sord, then turned the gun on herself.

They were found dead in a car Saturday near Calico Basin at the Red Rock National Conservation Area.

Nia died of a gunshot wound to the head, and her son died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the coroner’s office.

Park rangers were alerted to a car parked illegally off the side of the road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday when a ranger discovered both the woman and her son dead, police said.