I-Team: A woman’s obscenity-laced threats: Sisolak’s daughter ‘needs to die. And so, does he’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An obscenity-filled tirade aimed at Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s daughter contained threats and led to a charge of “obscene, threatening or annoying telephone calls (1 count),” 8NewsNow has learned.

A woman identified as Samaria Burton admitted to police that she left the message on Nov. 19, 2020. That’s according to information contained in an arrest warrant.

When contacted by officers, Burton told police she was upset about the possibility of more COVID-19 shutdowns that would interfere with her seeing her family. In the message, Burton said the governor’s daughter “needs to die.”

“She does. And so, does he. They both do,” according to a transcript of the message.

It’s a tirade filled with hate, personal insults and vulgar language, although it’s unclear if Burton has even met Carley Sisolak.

Burton had recorded the message after seeing a tweet by Sisolak’s daughter that “mentioned a possible second Las Vegas shutdown,” according to statements to police.

“Burton stated the thought of a second shutdown enraged her because she felt more restrictions would affect her ability to spend time with family over the holidays,” according to the warrant document.

Samaria Burton (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Portions of the message are directed at the governor and his wife.

According to her attorney, Burton is a mom with multiple jobs, a caretaker and an active member of the Mormon church with no criminal history. Now she faces a misdemeanor charge.

Detectives say the rant was a minute and a half long, and that Burton said she hoped Sisolak’s daughter would be gang raped. She also wished additional violence against her.

She referred to what she called a “demon rat agenda” by Sisolak, and she used an anti-Asian slur against first lady Kathy Sisolak.

Burton’s attorney said there were no direct threats, and the case is just a misdemeanor, but it’s being handled differently by prosecutors because the allege victim is the governor’s daughter.

“My concern, and the reason I’m involved in the case at all, is it seems to be getting treated a lot differently than other cases like this that I see day in and day out. I have felony cases that don’t get this kind of attention,” said attorney Ben Scroggins.

Scroggins says the Clark County District Attorney’s Office wants Burton to complete 50 hours of community service and impulse control classes, write a public letter of apology and notify her employers that the case exists. In exchange, the charge would be dropped, he said.

But Burton has not agreed to those terms and Scroggins said it’s headed for a trial in August.

The document indicates that Sisolak’s daughter — who is identified only as “Carley” in the redacted version — confirmed that she did want to file a police report. It also indicates the message was sent to the Vegas Golden Knights office where Sisolak’s daughter works in the marketing department.

Officers who interviewed Burton noted that she was apologetic, and she said she didn’t even mean to transmit the message. She said she thinks it was accidently sent when her phone cut off.

Further details in the case have not been publicly released. Details of the content of the message came from an arrest warrant document obtained by 8NewsNow.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office did not respond to a request for a comment on the story. A spokeswoman for the governor’s office declined to comment.