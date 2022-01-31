I-Team: A mother gone, a child left behind, a sister searching for justice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We often see images of deadly crashes on our roads — like the tragedy that just unfolded in North Las Vegas.

But we rarely see the emotional toll on victims’ families years later, especially on children left behind.

It’s a story 8 News Now has been following: a child left behind because of a crime.

Cayden McInnis was 2 years old when he was in a car with his mother and two of her friends on Halloween night in 2013. Drunken driver Leonard Walker caused a crash, and Cayden’s mother, Savannah, was killed. She was just 17 years old.

Vanessa Murphy: Do you remember her?

Cayden McInnis: No, I don’t remember.

Cayden is now 10 years old.

His grandmother, Julie McInnis, was raising him after the crash, but in 2018, she passed away from cancer. Now Cayden lives with his aunt, uncle and their six children.

Cayden McInnis, now 10 years old, listens as his aunt, Brianna Serratos, speaks during an interview. (KLAS)

Brianna Serratos, Savannah’s sister, said, “I’ve never been able to be the same person.”

Serratos admits she is struggling after the loss of her sister and her mother, and she feels justice hasn’t been served.

Through a deal, Walker pleaded guilty to a felony charge of driving under the influence and causing death. He received a sentence of seven to 20 years. In December of 2019, he was released on residential confinement — house arrest.

Serratos says there wasn’t much of an effort to notify her.

Brianna Serratos. (KLAS)

Then in August of 2020, Walker asked for parole.

The 8 News Now I-Team requested video of the hearing from the parole board. We were told there were technical difficulties and given video with poor quality. The video shows what Walker said at the hearing.

“I’m still trying to live with what I did, and to the decision I made, and to the victims. I still am very sorry and I really, really hope you can forgive me so I can really start to forgive myself.”

His girlfriend, Jessica Sampson, made a plea, too.

“Every day, our daughter asks if he can take her to the park. And I just ask for your considering in granting his parole so we can finally give our daughter what she’s been asking for,” she said.

And then … Brianna Serratos had her say:

“I can’t say I forgive him, and I am probably the most forgiving person ever,” she said.

“My mom said that when she got the phone call at 9:19 pm with the news about my sister — she died at 9:19 p.m. — and as I sat down writing this last night, I realized a big part of me died too,” she said.

A photo of Savanna McInnis and the crash that robbed her son of a normal childhood. (KLAS)

She asked for Walker to serve the remainder of his sentence behind bars.

“To go 85 miles an hour, I want you guys to understand, my sister was internally decapitated, and they found her with her arms thrown over my nephew, the only one not hurt because … and all I could think every day is what were her last words, how scared was she, how scared was he … I play these images in my head and it doesn’t go away,” Serratos said.

Cayden was at that hearing.

“The dude who killed my mom, he was like right there,” Cayden remembered as he talked about the parole hearing. Among the things he said at that hearing:

“It’s been really hard for me,” Cayden said.

“I don’t even know what it’s like to even have a mom.”

The month after the hearing, the family received a letter. Leonard Walker had been granted parole. The 29-year-old’s sentence is set to finish completely this June, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Leonard Walker. (KLAS)

“What I would like is him to serve a life sentence like we’re serving,” Serratos said, looking back on everything that has happened.

She says Halloween is a painful time for their family. Cayden didn’t speak for more than a year after the crash due to PTSD. And now he says trying to explain what happened to his mom to other kids at school is a challenge.

“Because people ask about it, I tell them about it, they don’t believe anything,” Cayden said.

“Everything he knows has been taken,” Serratos said.

Brianna Serratos says she believes Nevada’s drunken driving laws are too lenient.

The 8 news now i-Team tried reaching Leonard Walker for this report. A man who said he is Walker’s father returned a call and said his son had served his time, and he and his family have no comment. So, overall, Leonard Walker spent six years behind bars and the remainder of his sentence on residential confinement and then parole, according to both cour records and the Department of Corrections.