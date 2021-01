LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casino giant Sheldon Adelson was one of the world’s richest men; he was worth an estimated $35 billion. But he wasn’t just known for building his global gaming empire: Adelson is also known as the single biggest political contributor in the country.

In 1998, he gave an exclusive tour to the I-Team of his not-yet open Venetian hotel and casino. During the interview, he also explained why he became so involved in politics.