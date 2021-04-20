I-Team: A look at Metro’s use of force policy in light of the Chauvin verdict

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the Derek Chauvin verdict in Minneapolis, the I-Team dug up a now-removed news release from Minneapolis Police, regarding the incident.

Initially, they didn’t mention Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck. It reads, in part, “Officers put a man into handcuffs, and he suffered a medical event … He was brought to a hospital and died.”

One big question we’ve heard over and over in the valley is, “What does this mean for Metro and other local agencies?”

Last year, the I-Team brought you inside Metro, from the classroom to training. Before George Floyd’s death, Metro updated its use of force policies. The following are some highlights:

Officers are trained on de-escalation tactics, so they don’t have to resort to force

Other officers have a duty to intervene and stop an officer who may be improperly using force

Chokeholds and strangleholds are prohibited

Officers take part in classroom-based diversity training and also reality-based scenario training

Again, those policies went into effect before what we all watched happen almost a year ago.