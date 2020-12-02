I-Team: A look at COVID-19 in valley nursing homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There have been COVID-19 outbreaks inside some nursing homes in the valley. While some have had zero cases, others have seen a significant number.

More than a third of nursing home residents have contracted COVID, and about a fifth of staff members have, as well, according to data from the state.

Most have recovered, but in Clark County alone, 224 nursing home residents and five staff members have died from the virus.

The I-Team examined the numbers for every nursing home in Clark County.

The Heights of Summerlin has seen a total of 167 cases among both patients and staff, and at least 30 patients have died from the virus. More than 60% of their resident population contracted COVID-19.

Delmar Gardens in Henderson has had 133 confirmed cases. Twenty-eight patients and one staff member died from the virus.

Lake Mead Health and Rehabilitation in Henderson has seen 177 confirmed cases. Nineteen patients there died of the virus, as well as two staff members.

The I-Team reached out to the facilities for a comment about how COVID-19 is being addressed and has not received a response yet.

These numbers are publicly available. If you would like to looking up a nursing home or rehab facility, click here.