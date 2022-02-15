I-Team: 3 more charged in Las Vegas in Alvin Kamara beating case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have arrested two men and were searching for a third for their alleged roles in the nightclub beating involving New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was named a suspect in the beating at Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino before the Pro Bowl last week.

The three other men have been identified as Percy Ahmaad Harris, Christopher Lammons, and Darrin Christopher Young, according to court records obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team.

There is a cornerback on the Kansas City Chiefs with the same name as one of the defendants.

The victim told police he was leaving the nightclub when multiple people began hitting and kicking him. In all, police believe four people were involved.

The victim told police he remembered one man, later identified as Kamara, 26, who put his hand on the victim’s chest before the alleged battery began, the report said. The victim suffered a broken eye socket and could not keep his eye open in the hospital.

Records show Harris and Young appeared in court Monday. An arrest warrant was active for Lammons as of Tuesday night with a bail of $5,000.

Police reviewed video of the incident, writing in the report, “the story is exactly like how [the victim] describes the attack.” Police said the video shows Kamara pushing the victim and punching him in the face, the report said.

“As [the victim] is on the ground, Kamara continues punching him three more times,” the report said. “Three others, from Kamara’s group, join in and begin stomping [the victim] in the face, chest and legs.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints and NFC walks the sidelines during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Security officers then escorted Kamara and his group into a waiting SUV and leave, police said.

All four men face charges of conspiring to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Metro police confirmed to the I-Team that Kamara was a suspect in the case by Sunday morning before the afternoon game, saying NFL security was made aware around 10 a.m.

The NFL has not responded to requests for comment.

The arrest report indicates investigators interviewed Kamara after the game inside Allegiant Stadium.

Kamara said he remembered the victim “calling one of his friends ugly” and then a fight breaking out.

“Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community minded individual,” Kamara’s attorneys, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement. “The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved.”

Kamara was set to appear in court on Monday afternoon, but his initial hearing was rescheduled for March 8. It was not initially clear when the other men could appear before a judge.