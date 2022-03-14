Lounge where 14 were shot did not have proper licenses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in last month’s shooting inside an unlicensed Las Vegas hookah lounge is accused of firing at least two dozen rounds at people celebrating a birthday, court documents obtained the 8 News Now I-Team said.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Manny’s Glo Afterdark Lounge on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway. At some point, a fight broke out between several people. At least one attendee was a known gang member, police said.

Demetreus Beard, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds. Thirteen other people, including the man accused of shooting him, Lee Wilson, 44, were hurt.

Several people took out firearms during the fight, resulting in Beard’s death and the dozen injured, police said. Wilson is the only named shooter.

Police learned Wilson was taken to a local hospital, but he refused to provide a statement to police, they said.

Lee Wilson is facing murder and attempted murder charges. (Credit: LVMPD)

Detectives determined the shootout began in a VIP area, comprised of several couches, tables and booths. They located 25 cartridge cases in the area. There were also bullet impacts on the walls, a table and some couches, police said.

Investigators later found a video of Wilson at a pre-party for the birthday event at the lounge. A witness then identified Wilson as the person in the video and as the individual he or she had seen in the hookah lounge during the time of the shooting.

Police later reviewed surveillance from inside the hookah lounge, showing the altercation and people running out as shots were fired.

(KLAS)

Wilson is facing one count of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He told a judge he was shot six times in the gunfire exchange.

During his first court appearance, a prosecutor said Wilson has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1995, including 82 arrests and nine felony convictions.

The county suspended the lounge’s license after the shooting. When police informed the county about the shooting, it was learned the lounge was serving alcohol and hookah and operating as nightclub, all without the proper licenses.