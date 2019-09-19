I-Team: 2 alleged Aryan Warrior white supremacist will get separate murder trial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — November trial dates have been set for more than 20 people accused of being in a white supremacist gang. Twenty-three people accused of being Aryan Warriors face various charges such as drug trafficking, attempted murder, murder, and much more.

But the I-Team learned two of the men accused of murder are getting a separate trial because prosecutors intend on seeking the death penalty for them.

On Thursday, the I-Team first released video of the two men identified as Anthony Williams and Tarik Goicechea in prison dragging the body of Andrew Thurgood after they allegedly beat and stabbed him more than 50 times. The incident happened inside a cell in 2016.

Andrew Thurgood

The video shows High Desert State prison guards responded, but then they waited about 12 minutes to take Thurgood to receive medical treatment.

The victim’s family is suing the Nevada Department of Corrections.

On Wednesday several defendants appeared in criminal court before Judge Douglas Herndon. That’s where it was learned the evidence from the case is extensive.

So far, the defendants that were in court pleaded not guilty. The next court date is Oct. 16th.

According to the prosecutor, one defendant appearing by video from prison was flashing white power symbols. The video was immediately shut off.