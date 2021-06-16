I-Team: ‘I got something for you,’ 2 face charges for shooting from car with children inside

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men face attempted murder charges after police said they shot at a car while driving with several children in the vehicle.

Police said a man and his wife had left the 7-Eleven store near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue on Monday night and commented about several young children being left alone in another car, a police report said.

The same man confronted two other men, Aaron Hillard, 29, and Devante Reynolds, 29, who were getting in the sedan with the children. One of the men then replied, “I got something for you,” the report said.

The man and his wife left the parking lot in their van, while Hillard and Reynolds left in the sedan with the children inside, the report said. The cars left the parking lot and continued down Tropicana Avenue. At the intersection with Andover Drive, Reynolds, who was driving, pointed a gun at the other driver and his wife, the report said.

Fearing for his life, the driver of the other car rammed the sedan twice. Hillard, who was in a rear passenger seat, then got out and started shooting, the report said.

While responding, police first encountered Hillard and Reynolds, who said another car had fired at them, though this account was false.

Police found two bullet impacts in the couple’s van. In all, ten rounds were fired.

A nearby homeowner said a bullet hit his house. The bullet entered a living room and hit a picture frame.

Police charged Hillard and Reynolds with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied structure, and four counts of child endangerment.

The children’s exact ages were not released, but the years of birth provided in the report indicate the oldest could be 12 and the youngest could be 7.