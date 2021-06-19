Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested on domestic violence charge in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned that Jennifer Harley, ex of reality television star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was arrested on Saturday.
According to jail records, the 34-year-old woman was taken into custody for a domestic battery charge.
As of Saturday afternoon, Harley remained in the Clark County Detention Center with a $3,000 bond. Her initial appearance is scheduled for June 20.
Harley and Ortiz-Magro are listed as co-owners of a home in the Summerlin area.
8 News Now reported on a previous arrest of Harley’s in 2018.