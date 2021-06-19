Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested on domestic violence charge in Las Vegas

BOULDER CITY, NEVADA – DECEMBER 15: Television personality Jen Harley attends a pop-up shop at Beauty Kitchen Boutique for Sugar Me skin-care line by Vanessa Simmons on December 15, 2018 in Boulder City, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —  The I-Team has learned that Jennifer Harley, ex of reality television star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was arrested on Saturday. 

According to jail records, the 34-year-old woman was taken into custody for a domestic battery charge. 

As of Saturday afternoon, Harley remained in the Clark County Detention Center with a $3,000 bond.  Her initial appearance is scheduled for June 20. 

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 03: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is seen on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images)

Harley and Ortiz-Magro are listed as co-owners of a home in the Summerlin area. 

8 News Now reported on a previous arrest of Harley’s in 2018

