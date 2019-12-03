I-Team: DA says driver accused in deadly DUI was almost twice the legal limit for alcohol

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors say they know the blood alcohol content of the man accused of causing a deadly crash Thanksgiving morning that claimed the life of a 32-year-old mother and injured her 12-year-old daughter.

Within two hours after the crash, 27-year-old Nathaniel Postelle was nearly twice the legal limit, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Nathaniel Postelle is facing felony DUI and drug charges.

Postelle appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning. It was the first time the family of Monique Prado saw the man accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed her.

“You go through everything, frustration, I mean, despair. My mom cried a little bit in there and then I saw her angry, so you, you get it all kind of at once,” said Matthew Munoz, Prado’s brother.

Prado’s family shared pictures of Monique with her three children.

The single mother of three died in a crash Thanksgiving day. Metro police say Postelle ran a red light at Russell Road and Durango Drive. Her only passenger, her daughter, was injured.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Prosecutors say a blood draw at 10:13 a.m. showed a blood alcohol content of .15. And an hour later it was .14. Nevada’s legal limit is .08.

Nathaniel Postelle after the deadly crash on Nov. 28, 2019.

Postelle’s bail remains at $250,000. If he posts it, he would be on house arrest with alcohol monitoring and would not be allowed to drive a car.

He is facing felony DUI and drug possession charges. Police say he had cocaine on him. Prosecutors are waiting for toxicology to see if drugs were also in his system.

Postelle’s lawyer, Craig Mueller, says Postelle is a lifelong Las Vegas resident who graduated from Palo Verde High School and supports two kids, ages 4 and 8.

“It’s been hard processing and dealing with things but I mean when you physically see the person responsible I mean, it’s difficult,” Munoz said.

While the family mourns, they are also grateful for the donations for Prado’s children. A GoFundMe account has raised around $30,000.

“We’re Las Vegas natives and to see that people in the area care enough to donate their hard earned money, it’s oh my God. I can’t tell you how much that means,” he said.

He says the community’s support is helping the family cope with the tragedy.

“It’s like looking up and seeing all the little stars, little small lights just shining for my family. You know, it’s still dark but we can at least still see the stars.”

Prado’s funeral is planned for Monday, Dec. 9. The public is welcome at 10 a.m. The funeral will be held at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd.

Postelle’s next court hearing is set for March 10, 2020.