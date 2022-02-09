I-Team: Abuse of 3-year-old with disabilities detailed in federal lawsuit filed in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cortney Larson says her son, who has autism, came home from school with injuries including one under his eye.

But he couldn’t express what happened because at the time, he was 3 years old and non-verbal.

An injury under the boy’s right eye shows evidence of the abuse that led to a federal lawsuit.

Larson tells the 8 News Now I-Team she eventually received a call from the Sandra Thompson Elementary School principal about allegations against teacher Melissa Olszewski.

Larson filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Olszewski, the Clark County School District (CCSD) and the school principal alleging negligence, discrimination in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, violation of constitutional rights and more.

Larson spoke with the I-Team via Zoom from Florida where she has relocated.

“The system completely failed me as a mother,” Larson said. “My son, as a child with a disability.”

Attorney Khaldoun Baghdadi is representing Larson.

“I think the real important issue here is that the laws that are on the books are there to protect people but they can’t protect people if they’re not followed,” Baghdadi said.

According to the lawsuit — which identifies the boy only as “D.S.” — school leaders received reports of Olszewski’s ongoing mistreatment of students with disabilities but failed to document and investigate the allegations and failed to notify the Nevada Department Department of Education.

The I-Team obtained a recording of an initial phone call by school principal Shawn Halland.

Halland: Another employee saw the teacher hit the 3-year-old kid but the kid’s non-verbal.

In another clip the principal asks for direction.

Operator: Has the parent been notified?

Halland: No.

Halland: Should I also call CPS, that’s what EMR told me.

Operator: Yes, it should be in your crisis plan but …

Halland: Yeah. Oh that’s a good question, good point.

Descriptions of incidents are contained in police body camera video of a school employee being interviewed about Olszewski.

Aide: Slap on the arm, for sure. And how many times I’ve seen it … one slap on the arm and then the finger slapping …

The employee described behavior that she said she witnessed with multiple students in the Pre-K special education classroom.

Aide: Dragged her like, right here, so pulling her down. Oh, pulling her down into the seat while screaming. Screaming in her face, sit down…

And then, Olszewski was interviewed by police.

Officer: Have you ever flicked a student? Towards the hand, toward the arm, fingers?

Olszewski: Yeah, I think that’s happening, might have, you know… I don’t remember flicking but I’d say tapping is what I do.

The officer asked for a description of Olszeski’s actions.

Officer: Let’s say 1 is this … then 10 is an actual like … all out.

Olszewski: I would say between 3 or 5 is the most I’ve ever felt force from me.

The officer indicated Olszewski would be placed on paid home duty.

The I-Team asked for a comment about the lawsuit and her dates of employment. A spokesperson for CCSD said the district doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Olszewski was charged eight months later with six counts of child abuse. A criminal complaint states there were six victims ages 3 and 4. Court records show she agreed to a diversion program, which resulted in a misdemeanor conviction of disorderly conduct.

“Made me just lose all faith and trust in, but not only the justice system, but the school system. And I shouldn’t feel like that,” Larson told the I-Team.

The I-Team has also uncovered Olszewski still has a teaching license in Nevada. A Department of Education spokeswoman says the department is still investigating.

Larson says her son is still suffering emotionally because of the abuse.

Among the allegations, lawyers allege CCSD knew about the teacher’s abusive behavior and failed to act in accordance with the district’s policies. CCSD is accused of failing to properly document and report the abuse.

Internal CCSD departments that failed to follow policies are identified in the lawsuit as the Office of Compliance and Management, the Employee Management Relations Department and the Clark County School District Police Department.

The lawsuit also points to the “chilling effect” of some other CCSD policies that discouraged reporting of incidents. CCSD’s policies on record keeping related to complaints are also criticized.

“Multiple special education aides who worked in Olszewski’s classroom have reported regularly observing Olszewski act aggressively with D.S. and his disabled classmates including spanking, flicking, pinching, ‘popping,’ pulling, yanking, screaming at, striking students in the head with objects and acting out of anger in response to their disabilities,” the lawsuit states.

Halland, the principal, “failed to document or investigate the reported incidents, failed to intervene” and concealed the incidents from the victims’ parents, according to the lawsuit.

“On or about February, 2020, Larson was notified by telephone that an ‘incident’ had occurred involving D.S. and that Olszewski had ‘lost her cool’ and grabbed D.S. by his arm pulling him off the ground and striking his body multiple times in front of eyewitnesses,” according to the lawsuit.

Police body camera video shows special education teacher Melissa Olszewski being interviewed. She is named in a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging abuse of a child with disabilities.

Five other children in the classroom were also subjected to abuse, the lawsuit alleges.

“D.S.” showed regression in behavior during the abuse, but was unable to communicate it to parents, the lawsuit says.

In addition to the federal civil rights violations alleged in the lawsuit, criminal and state law violations are also cited:

Violation of Constitutional Rights

Discrimination in Violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Violation of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973

Battery

Criminal Violations Motivated by Characteristics of Victim

Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress

Negligence

Negligent Supervision

Enhanced Damages for Injury of Loss Suffered by a Vulnerable Person

The 8 News Now I-Team reached out to the attorney who represented Olszewski in the criminal case. He said he has no comment.