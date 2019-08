A team of super-smart students from Clark High School in Las Vegas won the Nevada Science Bowl for the 2nd year in a row over the weekend.

The best and brightest high school students from Nevada and Utah spent the day anserwing extremely difficult and complicated math and science questions with not only cash prizes for their school on the line, but also an all-expense paid trip to Washington DC to compete in the Department of Energy's National Science Bowl later this year. The first place team from Clark also won $5,000 for the school's math and science programs.