KVCW Channel 33 relocates to new frequency, will allow for Next-Gen television broadcast

NEXSTAR (KLAS)– If you watch KVCW Channel 33 in Las Vegas using an over-the-air antenna (also known as “rabbit ears”), you’ll soon need to rescan your television channels to continue watching this programming.

The KVCW signal will soon be relocated on a different frequency to allow broadcasting next-gen (ATSC 3.0) television.

Engineers will begin this transition during the early morning hours on May 26, 2020 and will be completed at 10 a.m.

Minimal to no interruption is expected up until the broadcasting of the new signal when you’ll be required to “rescan” your channels.

Cable or satellite subscribers will not be impacted by the change including Cox, DirecTV, Dish Network, Suddenlink and CenturyLink users.

To learn more about the next generation of over-the-air television, read https://www.nab.org/innovation/nextgentv.asp

For additional resources on how to continue watching all of your favorite channels, click here.