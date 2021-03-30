WATCH: Tips to keep your pets safe while celebrating Easter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Easter Bunny always brings baskets full of sweets and other goodies, but they can be harmful, or even deadly, to pets.

Pet trendologist Charlotte Reed spoke with Good Day Las Vegas anchor Sherry Swensk about how to have a safe holiday with animals in the house.

As a reminder, Reed says it’s very important to keep chocolate away from our furry best friends.

“You want to be careful about what you do. You want to tell your kids before the holiday comes up ‘we can’t give our pet any of the chocolate goodies or anything in the basket. We have to be careful when we are Easter egg hunting,'” Reed noted.

It’s also important to keep lilies and tulips away from pets.

Reed also warned against buying bunnies as pets for Easter, because many times, they end up in the shelter.

You can watch the interview in the live player above.