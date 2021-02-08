Mondays with Monica: Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your significant other

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valentine’s Day is coming up this weekend and time is ticking on getting gifts.

Lash Fary, known as the “Gift Guru,” joined Mondays with Monica with share some great gift ideas for your significant others.

Monica O. Jackson asked Fary what the biggest “no-no” is when it comes to Valentine’s Day gift giving.

“You have to do it and don’t wait until the last minute,” Fary noted. “Make the effort and get them something that you’d think they’ll like, not something you’ll like.”

You can watch the full interview in the live player above.