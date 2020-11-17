Zoom scrapping 40-minute video call cap, free all day long on Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zoom is doing its part to keep families connected during the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is doing away with its 40-minute cap on video calls on Thanksgiving.

The free Zoom lasts all day long on the holiday and until 6 a.m. the following morning.

In lieu of large gatherings and travel, they want people to be able to connect for as long as they want.

Zoom has been a really useful tool for people to stay connected with family and work during the coronavirus pandemic.