TIPS: How to decline invitations to Thanksgiving gatherings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Nevada and many move forward with holiday travel plans despite CDC pleas, the state’s Está En Tus Manos initiative is offering tips to help people decline Thanksgiving invitations to keep each other safe from contracting the virus.

Before accepting or declining a Thanksgiving invite, officials suggest asking the host what steps they are taking to help their guests stay safe.

For those who wish to decline invitations, keep these tips in mind (from Está En Tus Manos initiative):

Be honest. Let your friends and family know you care for them or love them and want to do what you can to reduce the likelihood of getting them sick or getting yourself sick. Don’t tell them you’re sick unless you are indeed sick. Say, “I wish I could be there, but I’m avoiding indoor gatherings because of COVID-19.”

Use “I” statements. Say, “I am focusing on safety and would rather stay home.” or “It’s in my hands. … I don’t want to be a virus spreader and put others at risk.”

Acknowledge disappointment. Address the pain of your decision and how disappointing it is.

Stick to your decision. Loved ones may try and persuade you into reconsidering. They may even give you a guilt trip. Even though staying strong is tough, remind loved ones you are doing this to keep your loved ones safe.

For more information and tips about holiday celebrations and small gatherings from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, CLICK HERE. These considerations are meant to enhance—not replace—any state, local health and safety laws, rules and regulations.

Information about COVID-19 and testing locations is available on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at snhd.info/covid, as well as estaentusmanosnevada.com.