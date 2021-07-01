Protecting your pets during Fourth of July fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Humans love fireworks on the Fourth of July. But our pets? Not so much.

Nationwide insurance says more pets are lost on July 4 than any other day of the year. The loud booms of the pyrotechnics can scare them, and they may run away.

“If they can’t be in a completely safe and enclosed area, it’s just not safe for them. You never know what dog is gonna freak out and try to go over a fence,” Cathy Brooks of The Hydrant Club told 8 News Now. “I’ve seen some dogs that you wouldn’t think could climb a 6-foot fence go over one; adrenaline is a pretty incredible thing. If a dog is scared enough, they could go over or under and try to dig their way out.”

If a pet does run away, it’s likely frazzled and does not remember where its home is.

So, what can you do if you happen to find a pet that isn’t yours?

“If you find a dog over this holiday weekend, it’s very likely it lives nearby,” said Zoie Keast of The Animal Foundation. “We encourage you to look to see if it has a current collar or tag and explore your neighborhood, as the owners are probably very close by.”

To keep your pet safe inside, a bathroom or laundry room is best. It also helps to drown out the noise with a TV or radio.