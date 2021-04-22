Subscription box service ‘Cratejoy’ holds sweepstakes for moms ahead of Mother’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mother’s Day is right around the corner.

Do you know a mom who deserves a year’s worth of gifts for all she does? “Cratejoy” wants to hear all about her.

They are taking hundreds of submissions across the country for great moms, and they will choose five to receive an entire year’s worth of subscription boxes.

“This whole year needs to be the ‘year of mom,’ so we just want to get people sharing stories of moms, teachers who also have children, and hear all the good stories about why they deserve a little something extra special and deserving,” said Cratejoy President Autumn Manning.

Submissions need to be in by April 25.

The boxes listed range from food to hobbies to beauty, fashion, health, family, pets and more.

CLICK HERE for more information.