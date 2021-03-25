Mom blogger talks options for a healthier Easter basket

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We all know the Easter bunny does his own thing, but if you’re looking for healthier options for your goodie basket, we’ve got some great suggestions! Mom blogger and parenting expert Amanda Mushro dropped a couple ideas, from cute plush toys to “Thinking Putty.”

She’s also got “Guion the Lion,” a brand new children’s book about a lion who lives differently than his friends. There’s also Brian Games’ “Ubongo 3-D,” which is great for traveling.

You can find more ideas at Mushro’s website here.

