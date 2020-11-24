Macy’s offering virtual Santa experience for kids, families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Macy’s is reimagining its Santaland this year amid the pandemic, and creating a difference experience for kids and their families to enjoy.

The annual, festive experience has moved online with an immersive and interactive journey that will take kids through the North Pole to visit Santa and even take a selfie with the Big Guy in Red.

The “Santaland at Home” will launch on Macy’s website on Nov. 27.

Along with online visits with Santa, there will be holiday activities along the way, plus chances to visit Santa’s Toy Shop and help the Elves pack his sleigh, according to Macy’s.

Click HERE for the virtual holiday experience.