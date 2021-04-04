Local business spreads joy with specialty Easter baskets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Easter Sunday is full of surprises, with egg hunts and baskets bringing smiles to so many faces.

One company is spreading the joy of the Christian holiday, even in the midst of the pandemic.

Felicia Parker owns “Any Occasion Baskets” in Las Vegas. She says Easter baskets create a sense of nostalgia.

“They are a bit magical if you think about it… [kids] go to bed and wake up and say ‘oh my gosh what did the Easter bunny bring me?'” said Felicia Parker, owner of Any Occasion Baskets LLC.

Parker and her team are experts when it comes to gift baskets for a birthday, anniversary or holiday. She says to create the best Easter basket, keep it simple, personal and create an experience.

“If you’re making a little Easter basket and you know your children love to paint, a nice small canvas you can find at Ross or the Dollar Tree and a paint kit… they are going to have hours of fun and create memories,” Parker said.

The local business is very easy around this time of year. Though orders were slow at the start of the pandemic, Park has noticed more people sending gift baskets because they are personalized and help create special moments.

“Gifting has taken on a whole new role. It is very important these days. People are sending ‘I love yous.’ ‘I just wanted to say hey I appreciate you.’ Much more I think than we were before the pandemic hit,” she noted.

As restrictions ease and life returns to “normal,” Parker is hopeful for what’s to come.

“Every opportunity we have is an opportunity to impact our community and to inspire and to encourage others,” she said.

Parker says her business gives at least 10% of profits back to the community. They give baskets to teachers, first responders or monetary donations to non-profits.

To learn more about Any Occasion Baskets, click HERE.