Gov. Sisolak: Annual Halloween celebration at Governor’s Mansion canceled

The Governor’s Mansion in Carson City, Nevada is pictured in this photo taken Tuesday, May 26, 2020 just after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak canceled a live news conference at the state legislative building to announce his latest plans to reopen casinos and other non-essential businesses closed since mid-March due to COVID-19. He said he planned to videotape a message at the mansion and post it on social media Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To keep staff and visitors safe, Governor Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that the Halloween celebration held annually at the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City will not take place this year.

Gov. Sisolak and First Lady of Nevada Kathy Sisolak issued the following statement about the cancellation:

“The First Lady and I are disappointed that the annual Halloween trick-or-treating event at the mansion will not be able to take place this year. Last year we hosted our first Halloween at the mansion and will cherish those memories for a lifetime. However, at this time, we made the decision that protecting the health and safety of the limited staff at the mansion and our fellow Nevadans must be our top priority. We encourage all Nevadans to safely celebrate this year and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year foHalloweenr the biggest and best Halloween yet.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

A large number of staff would be required for the Halloween celebration, and at this time, the Governor’s Mansion is experiencing “low staffing levels,” according to Wednesday’s press release.

The Governor and First Lady say the mansion will continue to be decorated in the festive Halloween spirit. They are encouraging all Nevadans to celebrate safely in their communities and review the Halloween Safety guidance issued by Nevada Health Response.