Fremont Street eatery celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with unique twist on food, festivities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local businesses are hoping to cash in for St. Patrick’s Day as more crowds return to Las Vegas and restrictions loosen up.

One eatery along Fremont Street is celebrating in a unique way. Project BBQ, right next to Circa, is adding a twist to the traditional St. Patrick’s Day food.

The restaurant is filled with the lucky color green, even featuring green-colored pigs to honor the March 17 holiday!

Rob Baker, owner of Project BBQ, says this is their favorite day of the year and they couldn’t help but celebrate big.

How about an entire green pig for St. Patrick’s Day? What? It’s part of the offerings here at @ProjectBBQLV on Fremont Street. LIVE on Good Day Las Vegas right now @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/qBnMVhuM51 — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) March 17, 2021

“It’s been two years so we’re real excited that we get to do this this year,” Baker said.

From green tacos to green beers, the restaurant has it all.

To learn more about Project BBQ and their St. Patrick’s Day offerings, click HERE.