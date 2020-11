LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS/KLAS) — It’s a “Blue Christmas” at Dodgers Stadium in Southern California this year.

The 2020 MLB World Champions are hosting a drive-thru holiday experience. The festival features a light show with LED video displays, fake snow, Dodger elves and an appearance by Santa Claus.

Friday, Nov. 27, was the opening night for the light display.

The Dodgers Holiday Festival will be held every night until Dec. 24. Click HERE for more information.