Ray Epps, a former Marine who became the focus of conspiracy theories that alleged he was an FBI informant, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as part of a deal with government prosecutors.

Epps, 62, admitted to engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds for storming the Capitol after believing the 2020 presidential election had been stolen. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Since the Capitol attack, Epps has become the focus of conspiracy theories that allege he was a federal agent who instigated violence that day to tarnish other rioters.

The theories largely originated from a Jan. 5, 2021, video where Epps is seen talking about heading to the Capitol the next day and images showing the Arizona man whispering in the ear of another rioter who is accused of being the first to breach police barricades.

Just hours before Epps entered his plea, the timing of his indictment was harshly questioned by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Massie asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland whether federal agents instigated the mob on Jan. 6, a question he said he had asked before to no avail.

“You had two years to find out, and the day – by the way, that’s in reference to Ray Epps, and yesterday you indicted him. Isn’t that a wonderful coincidence? On a misdemeanor? Meanwhile, you’re sending grandmas to prison,” Massie said.

There is no evidence Epps is a federal agent nor that other federal agents played a role in fomenting the Capitol attack more than two years ago. FBI Director Christopher Wray told the same committee last month it’s “ludicrous” to suggest the agency or its assets helped orchestrate the riot.

Epps gained enough prominence to land on “60 Minutes” earlier this year, where in an interview he said he was “on the run” after threats against him and his wife forced them to sell their home.

Epps sued Fox News in July for allegedly spreading claims about him and his actions on Jan. 6 – accusations he called “destructive conspiracy theories.” He suggested that his then-pending criminal charge was a byproduct of “the relentless attacks by Fox and Mr. [Tucker] Carlson and the resulting political pressure.”

Some 1,100 rioters have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack.

