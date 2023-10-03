Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday night that he will not run for Speaker again after the House voted to oust him from the post hours earlier.

The House voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy as Speaker, a mutiny led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and joined by seven Republicans and every Democrat.

McCarthy first delivered the news to his conference in a closed-door meeting to discuss next steps, multiple lawmakers confirmed to The Hill.

“Everybody was kind of stunned,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) told reporters.

The House is not expected to vote on a new Speaker this week.

The GOP conference will have a candidate forum next Tuesday to select their pick for the job, with Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) presiding.

“So between now and then there’s gonna be a lot obviously a lot of work to be done to try to consider and vet and discuss and compare notes and see who can build a coalition for support and then we as a conference will hear from them and challenge them,” Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy, said.

It’s not immediately clear who could be nominated for Speaker instead.

Asked if he would run for Speaker, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) pointed to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.).

“He’d made a great Speaker,” Emmer said.

Scalise did not directly answer whether his intention is to seek the Speaker’s gavel, saying he has not made any announcement.

“Obviously a lot of things happened today that we’re not expected. There’s gonna be a lot of conversations that members will be having,” Scalise said.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), meanwhile, said the party needs “a fresh face.”

We need someone different that’s not a part of the circus at the moment.”

Rebecca Beitsch contributed. Updated at 7:22 p.m.