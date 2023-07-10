Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and other 2024 Republican presidential candidates took to social media on Monday to defend Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) after former President Donald Trump chastised her earlier in the day.

DeSantis praised Reynolds as a “strong leader who knows how to ignore the chirping and get it done.”

“She earned a landslide re-election because she delivered big results, and she is poised to deliver even more for Iowans in the special session,” DeSantis tweeted.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) called Reynolds a “conservative rockstar who has delivered for the people of her state. Like I always say, Iowa grows strong women!”

And former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) pushed back on Trump by name in a tweet of his own.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“No one should be attacked for declining to endorse a politician. That behavior is dictatorial. I applaud @KimReynoldsIA for welcoming all GOP candidates into Iowa. America deserves better than Donald Trump,” Hutchinson wrote, adding a link for donations to his 2024 campaign.

The public show of support for Reynolds came after Trump lashed out at Reynolds for her handling of the 2024 primary field in Iowa, which will host the first caucus of the cycle next January.

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!” Trump wrote, alluding to his appointment of then-Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad (R) to an ambassador post.

Trump’s post came days after Reynolds appeared alongside DeSantis’s wife, Casey DeSantis, at the launch of her “Mamas for DeSantis” initiative for the Florida governor’s presidential campaign.

It also follows a New York Times report detailing frustrations within Trump’s campaign about how Reynolds has appeared to embrace Gov. DeSantis, appearing alongside him at multiple events as he tries to make inroads in the state and cut into Trump’s lead in the polls.

The report noted Reynolds did not attend a recent event with Trump when he was in the state.

Reynolds is a popular figure in the state, having coasted to reelection in 2022. She is also viewed as a potential vice presidential candidate by some in the party.