Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday accused former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of elbowing him as he passed in a Capitol hallway and chased after the former House leader.

The incident began as Republicans were leaving a conference meeting on early Tuesday and Burchett stopped to talked to reporters in the hall.

Not long after, McCarthy walked down the same hallway and appeared to bump into Burchett as he passed. Burchett says it was deliberate.

Burchett called after McCarthy at the time, while McCarthy kept walking. Burchett acknowledged he chased after McCarthy.

“I was like, ‘what the heck, you know, why did you do that?'” he said.

In remarks to reporters later, McCarthy denied elbowing the congressman. But Burchett is not backing down.

“I was standing there and McCarthy elbowed me in the back,” Burchett told reporters after the encounter.

“I said, ‘Hey, what the heck would you do that for?’ And he acted like, ‘Oh, I didn’t do anything, you know, and he’s just, he needs to go home back to Southern California,” Burchett said.

Burchett is one of the eight GOP lawmakers who voted to oust McCarthy from the Speakership.

DEVELOPING.

Mychael Schnell contributed.