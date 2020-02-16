Springs Preserve hosts Black History Month Festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Folks gathered at the Springs Preserve Saturday afternoon to celebrate Black History Month. There was plenty of entertainment on hand, including music, dancing, educational sessions and plenty of food.

You can see a clip from one of the musical performances above.

The Black History Month Festival included performances by Kiara Brown, City of Refuge Choir, Brandon Summers, Molodi, The Lique, Cameron Calloway and many more. Local soul food restaurants catered the event. There was also plenty to do for kids, with face painting, arts and crafts plus lots of games.

There was also a Historic Black Las Vegas photo exhibit and Civil Rights-era photography on hand.