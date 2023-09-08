LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year from September 15 to October 15 in the United States.

Each year the celebration centers around recognizing the contributions and achievements of various Hispanic Americans and their culture.

The students and staff at Marion Earl Elementary School kicked off the month in Las Vegas by bringing colorful activities to the forefront, including soccer matches outdoors, teaching students traditional songs in Spanish, and reading books from various countries around the world.

“All throughout the school the students are learning all about Hispanic Heritage Month, about a quarter of our students are of Hispanic heritage,” Principal at Marion Earl Elementary School Veronica Hunt said.

“We want them to not only learn about the culture but also be immersed in it. Doing different activities. In P.E. we saw them learning “futbol” or soccer and not just the sport, but where did the sport originate from,” Hunt added.

The full story can be viewed at the top of this article.