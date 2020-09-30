Hispanic Heritage Month: Honoring Edmundo “Eddie” Escobedo Sr.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gone but not forgotten. The legacy of a prominent businessman in the Hispanic community is remembered here today, ten years after his passing.

“He has touched somebody in some way throughout his years here,” said Edmund Escobedo Jr.

8 News NOW Reporter, Cristen Drummond, shows us the impact of Edmundo Escobedo Sr. and how his family continues to uplift Latino voices.

The American Dream captured in photos:

The pictures on the walls inside El Mundo Spanish Newspaper, in the east Las Vegas Valley highlight the life of its founder, Edmundo “Eddie” Escobedo Sr.

An immigrant who became a pioneer in Southern Nevada’s Hispanic community.

“He worked diligently, very, very hard,” added Escobedo Jr.

Edmundo Escobedo Jr. reflects on his father’s success. From meeting with US presidents, to his modest beginnings in Mexico. Escobedo eventually crossed the border into El Paso, Texas and enlisted in the US Air Force. A decision that eventually brings him to Nellis Air Force Base and his future endeavors here.

“My dad established a relationship of working with people, helping people, helping the youth,” said his son, Edmundo Escobedo Jr.

Supporting a community by dabbling in various jobs, following his honorable discharge, his resume includes being a promoter.

“He started bringing artists from Mexico,” added Escobedo Jr.

A theater owner.

“We started showing Mexican movies there,” said Escobedo Jr.

And activist.

“That was one of the things that he did to set an example for ‘hey you can make money but don’t forget the community,'” added Escobedo Jr.

Tom Rodriguez is an author who documented the Hispanic experience in the Silver State.

“There’s not been another person like Eddie. That much I can tell you,” said Rodriguez.

He describes Escobedo as a man of the people. Always uplifting the community by raising funds at events like the Cinco de Mayo celebration to support Hispanic students.

“He was trying to make things for our people and you can’t say that about everybody,” added Rodriguez.

Part of his continuing legacy in the valley is the Escobedo Professional Plaza. This location on Eastern near Bonanza opened in 1998 to help growing Latin businesses have a place in the heart of the hispanic community, and that continues today.

“It was very heartening to see that kind of development built there to serve the Hispanic community,” said Michael Green, UNLV History Professor.

Green calls Escobedo one of the first major Hispanic figures in Las Vegas.

Escobedo’s efforts over the years as a businessman and advocate resulted in a northwest valley school being named after him.

“To me, he represents the growth of the Hispanic community here, and the people who contributed to it,” said Green.

Those contributions continue at El Mundo which Escobedo’s children inherited the roughly 40-year-old business in 2010 following his death from pancreatic cancer.

They work to give their readers a voice, they say.

“We pride ourselves in the core readership which are first generation hispanics,” said Escobedo Jr.

While building on their father’s foundation that all can achieve freedom, prosperity and wealth while giving back.