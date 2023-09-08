LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hispanics have long had a large influence on Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas valley. One of those influential families is that of Edmundo “Eddie” Escobedo, the founder of the first and largest Spanish newspaper in Las Vegas, El Mundo.

Escobedo came to Las Vegas in the 1950s where he first worked at Nellis Air Force Base. In 1980, he started the paper which is still running inside the Escobedo Plaza on Eastern and Bonanza.

While Escobedo passed away in 2010, his legacy lives on through his family as his grandson, Garrett Scalley, works in graphic design at El Mundo.

“He lived the American Dream, he is a very inspiring story. He was always there for us as a family man too,” Scalley said.

Scalley’s grandmother, Zoila Sanchez Escobedo, and mother run the paper and suites. Zoila was married to Escobedo for 28 years and now works with the Latin Chamber of Commerce. She said Escobedo was not only an entrepreneur but a philanthropist.

“He gave back to the community with scholarships, computer classes,” Zoila said.

Escobedo’s story is one of many influential families that helped shape the Las Vegas valley.

“The Martinez family who own Dona Maria Tamales, the Gutierrez who own Los Altos Tortilleria, of Otto Merida who started the Latin Chamber of Commerce,” Zolia said. “There’s schools, buildings named after them and we need to let them know why, who they were.”